Racine Theatre Guild to stage 'A Christmas Story'

RACINE — After over a year without any main stage plays and musicals at the Racine Theatre Guild, “A Christmas Story” will bring nostalgia, humor and heart to the stage Dec. 3-19.

Ralphie Parker only has one wish: to wake up Christmas morning with the coveted Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun under his tree. While he plans and schemes to ensure it arrives, he’s met with the same response again and again, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” One of the most iconic holiday movies hilariously comes to life on stage, complete with all its pink-bunny-suit, glowing-leg-lamp, triple-dog-daring glory.

“A Christmas Story” was last performed at RTG in 2003. It follows the 1983 film everyone has grown to love, but the stage version features Ralph as an adult overseeing and narrating the many holiday memories of himself, Ralphie, throughout his childhood. Inspired by humorist Jean Shepherd’s childhood, it is a beloved story across generations

Under the direction of Douglas Instenes, the cast features Davidson Kane as Ralph, Paolo Wood as Ralphie, Alicia Nelson Graziani as Mother, Len Maki as The Old Man, Logan Maki as Randy, Lori Russ as Miss Shields, Eli Cushman as Flick, Billy Smith as Schwartz, Summer Adams as Esther Jane, Mylah Beardsley as Helen, and Ronan Kosterman as Scut Farkas.

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays. There will also be 2 p.m. shows Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Value night performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 16 have tickets available for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Masks will be required. Individual tickets go on sale Nov. 12 and can be purchased at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays; by calling 262-633-4218; or go to racinetheatre.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0