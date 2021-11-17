Racine Theatre Guild to hold auditions for 'Guys on Ice'

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will hold open auditions for the ice fishing musical, “Guys on Ice,” at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 6-7, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

In the middle of a Wisconsin winter, on a frozen lake, there stands a little wooden shanty, bursting at the seams with more comedy and music than fish. Long-time fishing buddies Marvin and Lloyd spend time on the ice sharing their hopes, jokes, dreams and tall tales with a couple two three beers on hand. Songs like “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit,” “Fish is de Miracle Food,” and “The One That Got Away” give a sneak peek into the secret world of the ice fisherman.

Roles are available three men ranging from ages of 30s to 60s. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals of all levels of experience may audition.

Both actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions. Actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions. Masks will be required to be worn when attending auditions and may only be removed only while actively auditioning. Director is Doug Instenes.

Those interested in auditioning must register for a specific time by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org. They should bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided. Then, they will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. “Guys on Ice” will go into rehearsal in December and will be performed weekends Feb. 11-27.

