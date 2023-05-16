RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will perform two shows this summer — “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and "RENT."

The musical thriller “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is a savory, theatrical treat at through June.

Attend the tale of a barber wrongly convicted and out for vengeance against the corrupt judge who sent him to prison and tore his family apart. The heart-pounding musical by the late Stephen Sondheim pulsates as Sweeney Todd wields his weapons of choice: a razor and a barber chair. His path towards retribution leads him to Mrs. Lovett’s meat pie shop, where they plot to combine his thirst for blood and her need for a secret ingredient.

The show features unforgettable songs including “The Worst Pies in London,” “Johanna,” “Pretty Women” and “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” revenge has never tasted like this. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, the adult material may not be suitable for younger patrons.

The cast includes Davidson Kane as Sweeney Todd who teams up with Mrs. Lovett (Danielle Katers) for Sweeney’s delicious revenge against Judge Turpin (Tom Sturino). Other characters include Anthony (Thomas Otto Minkowski) who falls in love with Johanna (Tabetha Steege), rival barber Adolfo Pirelli (Matthew Matysik) and his tortured apprentice Tobias (Christopher Johnston), Judge Turpin’s lackey Beadle (Joseph Kramer), the crazed Beggar Woman (Rebecca Myers) and asylum owner Fogg (Paul Weir).

The ensemble features Bob Benson, Rebekah Bryan, Isabella Bullock, Samantha Pinchard, Elissa Richardson, Brian Schalk, Kyle Simonsen, Marcus Sorenson, Taylor Anne Stefanski, Garrett Stibb, Katy Walker, Rebecca Weaver, Jonathan Wright and Raquel Wright. Director is Douglas Instenes, with music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Mary Leigh Sturino.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation by students in UW-Milwaukee’s ASL program will be provided during the June 2 performance.

“Sweeney Todd” performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There will also be 2 p.m. shows on Saturdays, May 27 and June 3. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and and older and $15 for students 21 and younger.

'RENT"

RACINE — Based loosely on Puccini’s opera “La Bohème,” “RENT” inspires us to choose love over fear and to live without regret at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., July 14-23.

The bonds of friendship and chosen family face the harsh reality of the late 1980s in Manhattan as a group of young artists and musicians struggle to create and survive. With the hardships of a penniless life, drug abuse, HIV/AIDS epidemic, social tension and political unrest as the backdrop, they face these challenges and try to keep the flames of their dreams alive. A musical that has inspired generations, some adult material may not be suitable for younger patrons.

With book, music, and lyrics written by Jonathan Larson, “RENT” performances take place at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students (21 and younger. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets

The Racine Theatre Guild is at 2519 Northwestern Ave. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.