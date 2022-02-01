Racine Theatre Guild schedules auditions for 'Mamma Mia!'

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will be holding “Mamma Mia!” auditions from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St.

On a Greek island paradise, Sophie is getting ready to marry her fiancé, Sky. To make her wedding day perfect, Sophie hopes and dreams that her father walks her down the aisle. The only problem? She doesn’t know who he is. After discovering secrets from her mother’s past, Sophie invites three men who could all be her father to the wedding. Intertwined with ABBA’s timeless songs, the hit musical is a celebration of love, laughter, family and friendship.

The hit musical was originally scheduled to be produced at RTG in 2020. Having been cast and in rehearsal when productions were halted in March 2020, most of the original members will be returning to their roles. However, open auditions will take place to fill the additional parts available for individuals of all ethnicities and experience levels. The show requires a large cast and ensemble with roles for women and men ages 16 and older.

Actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions. Actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions. Masks will be required to be worn when attending auditions and may only be removed only while actively auditioning.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions; those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot. Bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted. Then, they will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.

Register for an audition time by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org.

“Mamma Mia!” will go into rehearsal in March and performs weekends May 20 through June 12.

