RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold auditions for two productions.

Auditions for “Stand and Deliver” will be held at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 27-28, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Auditions for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St.

“Stand and Deliver” auditions will consist of a cold reading from the script and no appointment is necessary. The story follows Jamie Escalante whose mission was to challenge his students to reach their full potential in and out of his classroom. When he is assigned to an inner-city school with a reputation of gangs, drugs and dropouts, his offbeat teaching methods and quirky humor motivate his math students. Together, the students set a goal to take the Advanced Placement Calculus Test and pass. Director Edson Melendez is looking to fill roles for a large, diverse cast of men, women and teens ages 16 and above, especially actors of Hispanic/Latinx origin including Afro-Caribbean Latinx cultures, or familiar with the Spanish language or Chicano culture. “Stand and Deliver” will begin rehearsal in March and will be performed weekends April 14-22, along with additional daytime school outreach performances.

In “Sweeney Todd,” the musical weaves the tale of a barber wrongly convicted and out for vengeance against the corrupt judge who sent him to prison and tore his family apart. Director Doug Instenes is seeking strong singers and performers of ages 15 and above to fill roles. Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour time slot by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org. They will need to bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition, followed by a cold reading of the script. An accompanist will be provided. "Sweeney Todd" will go into rehearsal in March and will be performed weekends May 19-June 4.

More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition. Both actors and crew members will be required to show proof of vaccination at auditions. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit.