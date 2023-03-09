RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild announced the plays and musicals that will make up the community theater’s 86th season on Tuesday, March 7. Shows for 2023-2024 are:

July 14-23 — "Rent"

Sept. 15-Oct. 1 — "The Cemetery Club"

Oct. 27-Nov. 12 — "Seasonal Allergies"

Dec. 8-17 — "Disney’s The Little Mermaid"

Jan. 12-28 — "Dial M for Murder"

Feb. 23-March 10 "Now and Then"

April 12-21, 2024 — "Stargirl"

May 17-June 2, 2024 — "Cabaret"

Full season subscriptions are on sale for $60 and include “The Cemetery Club,” “Seasonal Allergies,” “Dial M for Murder,” “Now and Then” and “Cabaret.” Limited run bonus shows, “Rent,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Stargirl” can be added on to subscriptions.

For audience members with varying schedules and interests, flex passes are also available. They allow patrons the opportunity to pick and choose which shows they would like to see during times and dates that work best for them. Individual tickets will go on sale for “Rent” on May 22 and the rest of the season on July 1.

The upcoming season schedule will also shift to accommodate more season ticket holders and volunteer’s time. Performances on value nights will now take place on the second and third Thursdays.

Tickets and more information can be found at racinetheatre.org, call 262-633-4218 or visit the RTG box office, 2519 Northwestern Ave., from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.