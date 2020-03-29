Racine Theatre Guild: A stage for all

Community theater provides a venue for everyone, no matter their experience, age, race or background, to have a voice. At the Racine Theatre Guild, this is the opportunity and challenge we tackle with every play, musical and concert that takes our stage. For 82 years, we have been producing high-quality theater, built and supported by the people of Racine County.
None of this is possible without the dedication and generosity of the 500 volunteers from throughout the region who create each performance. Led by a small staff of three full-time and four part-time employees, these volunteers are the backbone of the 155 individual performances we will produce this season. Some have just moved to the area, some are lifelong residents, some want to try something new and some just want to share their love of theater. Whatever their reason for giving their time and talents, they have logged countless hours building, practicing, and producing plays and musicals.
Being a nonprofit, volunteer-based community theater means we are constantly evaluating our engagement, outreach and collaborative efforts to expand our reach beyond the walls of our theater. While nearly 65%percent of our operating costs are covered by ticket sales, we rely on the support of both corporate entities and generous individual donors to invest in our programs. Their generosity helps fulfill our commitment to entertain the community, cultivate students, build memories that will last a lifetime and support the economic development of Racine.
Cultural tourism makes the Racine Theatre Guild a destination for residents and visitors alike. According to the 2015 Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 study conducted by Americans for the Arts, nonprofit arts and cultural spending generates $656.9 million in economic activity for the state of Wisconsin. Not only are patrons purchasing tickets to a show, but they also hire a babysitter, dine out or grab a drink, fill up on gas and even book a hotel room.
Other impacts of the arts are hard to measure in statistics but are represented in a flourishing community and engaged citizens. The arts promote prosperity and are fundamental to humanity, spark creativity and innovation, and improve academic performance. With arts, especially theatrical arts, funding being cut or eliminated throughout schools, the Racine Theatre Guild fills the need for onstage and offstage learning to help shape students’ skills for the jobs of tomorrow through classes, acting opportunities and outreach performances.
Throughout all of this, we recognize that our stage is a platform to tell everyone’s stories and represent our diverse community. Each person who attends, volunteers or supports the Racine Theatre Guild is part of our efforts to create a positive ripple effect. We thank them for continuing to help us live up to our mission of “lighting up lives at all stages.”
Joycelyn Fish is the Racine Theatre Guild director of marketing and development.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!