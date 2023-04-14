RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will offer two musical events this summer.

A Musical Flight performance featuring a string quartet comprised of RSO string principals will be combined with a wine tasting and heavy appetizers at Uncorkt, 240 Main St. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14. Tickets cost $55.

The annual Summer Pops concert will feature music from all-time great film scores from films such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Vertigo," "Star Wars," "The Incredibles," "Titanic," "Breakfast at Tiffany’s" and "West Side Story." The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. Tickets start at $30.

To purchase tickets, go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285