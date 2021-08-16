Racine Symphony Orchestra Pops concert set Aug. 27

STURTEVANT — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will present a summer pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.
The orchestra welcomes guest conductor Rob Tomaro and guest artist Jeff Ward who sings the songs of Ireland and Scotland. The concert repertoire includes Leonard Bernstein’s "Overture to Candide," Felix Mendelssohn’s "Hebrides Overture," the last movement of Amy Beach’s "Gaelic Symphony" and miscellaneous selections for the RSO and Ward.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Full bar service will be available. Tickets cost $28 and $38. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
