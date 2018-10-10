RACINE — Before long, area athletes might have a new place to call home.
The Racine Unified School District and Racine County have announced a $6 million proposal to build a community sports complex at Pritchard Park, if both boards approve of the funding.
The county and RUSD are planning to contribute $3 million each and hope to raise additional funds through private sponsorship. Plans are for this facility to be open to the public.
Currently, both the County Board and Racine Unified School Board are finalizing their budgets: the county for next year and Unified for this school year. If each board approves funding for the sports complex this fall, officials plan to have it ready for teams to play on by fall 2019.
