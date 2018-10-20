Monday Co-Ed Kickball

1 (Island S) — Coasters vs. American Kickers, 5:55 p.m. Goin Deep vs. Alcoballics, 6:50 p.m. 

2 (Island N) — Moonshiners vs. Coasters, 5:55 p.m. Sweet Spot vs. Toad Hall Beer Barons, 6:50 p.m. 

3 (Lincoln S) — Free Ballerz vs. Kickaholics, 5:55 p.m. Balled & the Beautiful vs. Coasters New Kicks On The Block, 6:50 p.m. 

Monday Co-Ed Volleyball

NON-COMP (Gilmore N) — Paul's Pub vs. Dirty Tip, 6:15 p.m. Ivanhoe's Pub vs. Unico, 7:05 p.m. 

Tuesday Men's Softball

(Island S) — Mario's vs. S&S Contracting, 5:55 p.m. Pepi's vs. Belle City Bombers, 6:50 p.m. Doobie's vs. BGS To the Hunt, 7:45 p.m. 

Tuesday Women's Volleyball

SHARKS (Gilmore N) — Buca's vs. Joey's West, 6:15 p.m. Dewey's vs. Joey's, 7:05 p.m. R&B Carpets & Flooring vs. Scores, 7:55 p.m. 

MARLINS (Gilmore S) — Pepi vs. Servivors, 6:15 p.m. OMG vs. Buona Vita, 7:05 p.m. 

LOBSTER (Chavez Old) — Buckets Pub Girls vs. Joey's West/MWA, 6:30 p.m. C&C's Mosquito Inn vs. Dewey's, 7:20 p.m. 

STINGRAY (Walden) — Rosie's vs. Union Grove Auto Parts, 6:15 p.m. TBG's 1 vs. Back Setters, 7:05 p.m. 

Wednesday Co-Ed Softball

Joey's vs. Boiler Room F, Island N, 5:55 p.m. MHS vs. The O&H Vikings, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Buckets Pub vs. Coasters, Island N, 6:50 p.m. Ron's Sport Pub vs. Pub on Wisconsin, Island S, 6:50 p.m. 

Wednesday Men's Volleyball

AMERICAN (Park CT 1) — Pepi's Pub & Grill vs. Team Teezers, 6:30 p.m. Dave's Contracting vs. Coasters, 7:20 p.m. Gallo Sports Center vs. Scores Elite, 8:10 p.m. 

WEST (Park CT 2) — Deweys vs. Maxine, 6:30 p.m. Unico vs. America!!, 7:20 p.m. Buckets/Kolar Arms vs. Pepi's, 8:10 p.m. 

FARWEST (Park CT 3) — Hiawatha vs. Dickies, 6:30 p.m. Uptown vs. Scores, 7:20 p.m. 

