Monday Co-Ed Volleyball
NON-COMP (Gilmore N) — Dirty Tip vs. Paul's Pub, 6:15 p.m. Unico vs. Ivanhoe's Pub, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday Women's Volleyball
SHARKS (Gilmore N) — Buca's vs. R&B Carpets & Flooring, 6:15 p.m. Scores vs. Dewey's, 7:05 p.m. Joey's vs. Joey's West, 7:55 p.m.
MARLINS (Gilmore S) — Buona Vita vs. Pepi, 6:15 p.m. Joey's on Lathrop vs. Servivors, 7:05 p.m.
LOBSTER (Walden CT) — Joey's West/MWA vs. C&C's Mosquito Inn, 6:15 p.m. Buckets Pub Girls vs. Dewey's, 7:05 p.m.
STINGRAY (Chavez Old) — BSW Electric vs. TBG's 1, 6:30 p.m. Back Setters vs. Union Grove Auto Parts, 7:20 p.m.
Wednesday Men's Volleyball
AMERICAN (Park CT 3) — Gallo Sports Center vs. Dave's Contracting, 6:30 p.m. Scores Elite vs. Team Teezers, 7:20 p.m. Coasters vs. Pepi's Pub & Grill, 8:10 p.m.
WEST (Park CT 1) — Unico vs. Buckets/Kolar Arms, 6:30 p.m. Pepi's vs. Deweys, 7:20 p.m. America!! vs. Maxine, 8:10 p.m.
FARWEST (Park CT 2) — Scores vs. Fritz's mid, 6:30 p.m. Hiawatha vs. Dickies/FTS, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday Women's Volleyball
JADE (Walden CT) — D&D Industrial vs. Scores, 6:15 p.m. Michigan Pub vs. Coasters/LosCompadres, 7:05 p.m. Ricky's vs. Brass Monkey, 7:55 p.m.
SAPPHIRE (Gilmore N) — Modine vs. Lieungh's on Lathrop, 6:15 p.m. Coasters vs. Racine Gymnastics, 7:05 p.m. Russ's Tap vs. PEPI'S, 7:55 p.m.
Thursday Men's Basketball
SCARLET/GREEN (Bryant) — Kelly's vs. Dewey's BB, 6:30 p.m., Coasters Cobras vs. Work Hard Play Hard, 7:30 p.m.
SCARLET/GREEN (Chavez Old) — Coasters Orange Crush vs. Doobies, 6:30 p.m., All Integrated Solutions vs. Ricky's Sharks, 7:30 p.m.
