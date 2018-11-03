Monday Co-Ed Volleyball
NON-COMP (Gilmore N) — Unico vs. Paul's Pub, 6:15 p.m. Ivanhoe's Pub vs. Dirty Tip, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday Co-Ed Softball
Joey's vs. The O&H Vikings, Island N, 5:55 p.m. MHS vs. Ron's Sport Pub, Island S, 5:55 p.m. Screwballs vs. Pub on Wisconsin, Island N, 6:50 p.m. Boiler Room vs. Coasters, Island S, 6:50 p.m.
Wednesday Men's Volleyball
AMERICAN (Park CT 3) — Coasters vs. Team Teezers, 6:30 p.m. Scores Elite vs. Dave's Contracting, 7:20 p.m. Pepi's Pub & Grill vs. Gallo Sports Center, 8:10 p.m.
WEST (Park CT 1) — Pepi's vs. Maxine, 6:30 p.m. America!! vs. Buckets/Kolar Arms, 7:20 p.m. Deweys vs. Unico, 8:10 p.m.
FARWEST (Park CT 2) — Fritz's mid vs. Uptown, 6:30 p.m. Scores vs. Dickies/FTS, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday Men's Basketball
Scarlet/Green (Bryant) — Coasters vs. Ricky's Sharks, 6:30 p.m., Kelly's vs. Doobies, 7:30 p.m.
Scarlet/Green (Chavez Old) — Work Hard Play Hard vs. Dewey's BB, 6:30 p.m., Coasters Orange Crush vs. All Integrated Solutions, 7:30 p.m.
