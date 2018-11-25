Monday Coed Volleyball

NON-COMP (Gilmore N) — Dirty Tip vs. Ivanhoe’s Pub, 6:15 p.m. Paul’s Pub vs. Unico, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday Women’s Volleyball

SHARKS (Gilmore N) — Joey’s West vs. R&B Carpets & Flooring, 6:15 p.m. Dewey’s vs. Buca’s, 7:05 p.m. Scores vs. Joey’s, 7:55 p.m.

MARLINS (Chavez Old) — Buona Vita vs. OMG, 6:30 p.m. Servivors vs. Pepi, 7:20 p.m.

LOBSTER (Gilmore S) — Joey’s West/MWA vs. Dewey’s, 6:15 p.m. Buckets Pub Girls vs. C&C’s Mosquito Inn, 7:05 p.m.

STINGRAY (Walden) — TBG’s 1 vs. Rosie’s, 6:15 p.m. BSW Electric vs. Back Setters, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday Men’s Volleyball

AMERICAN (Case CT 2) — Scores Elite vs. Coasters, 6:30 p.m. Team Teezers vs. Gallo Sports Center, 7:20 p.m. Dave’s Contracting vs. Pepi’s Pub & Grill, 8:10 p.m.

WEST (Case CT 3) — America!! vs. Pepi’s, 6:30 p.m. Buckets/Kolar Arms vs. Deweys, 7:20 p.m. Maxine vs. Unico, 8:10 p.m.

FARWEST (Case CT 1) — Hiawatha vs. Scores, 6:30 p.m. Uptown vs. Fritz’s mid, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday Women’s Volleyball

JADE (Walden) — Scores vs. Brass Monkey, 6:15 p.m. Coasters/Los Compadres vs. Ricky’s, 7:05 p.m. D & D Industrial vs. Michigan Pub, 7:55 p.m.

SAPPHIRE (Gilmore N) — Modine vs. Russ’s Tap, 6:15 p.m. Lieungh’s on Lathrop vs. Racine Gymnastics, 7:05 p.m. PEPI’S vs. Coasters, 7:55 p.m.

Thursday Men’s Basketball

SCARLET/GREEN — Ricky’s Sharks vs. Doobies, Bryant, 6:30 p.m. Coasters vs. Coasters Cobras, Chavez Old, 6:30 p.m. Coasters Orange Crush vs. Dewey’s BB, Bryant, 7:30 p.m. Work Hard Play Hard vs. Kelly’s, Chavez Old, 7:30 p.m.

