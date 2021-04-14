Racine Public Library to reopen April 19

RACINE — The staff of the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., announced that the City of Racine Health Department and the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees has approved a gradual reopening of the library on Monday, April 19.
The opening will offer modified in-building services such as browsing, readers’ advisory, general reference, computer usage and more. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Face masks will be required for anyone over the age of 2 and social distancing will be enforced.
A meet and greet with Angela Zimmerman, the new library director, will host a social-distanced meet and greet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, in the patron lot and on Facebook Live. Zimmerman will read a story and then be open to taking questions. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles; all sound will be transmitted through the car’s radio. Patrons may submit questions ahead of time or on the Facebook Live comments feed.
For more information on what you may expect during a visit, view the phased re-opening FAQ on the library website, racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq.
The library also offers these services and programs during open hours:
- Curbside Pickup: Place your holds at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. The pick-up tent is located on Lake Avenue, upon arrival, call the posted number.
- Mobile Curbside Pickup: Have your holds placed on the bookmobile. Pick up from a location near you. Go to racinelibrary.info for Bookmobile schedule.
- Call Center: Call or text, 262-636-9217, RPL your reference questions we are standing by to help. Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info.
- Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at racinelibrary.info. A physical card will be mailed to you.
- Parking Lot WiFi: RPL has extended its Wi-Fi coverage to the patron parking lot. If required the password for use is rpl75lake.
- LightBox and AV2: A Racine Public Library gives you access to both the LightBox and AV2 services. These services provide interactive eBooks for all ages/grades and cover a variety of topics, including foreign languages.
- LinkedIn Learning: Patrons with a library card can access hundreds of free online courses. The courses are instructor led and cover a variety of topics such as coding, photography and resume writing. Access the database at racinelibrary.info.
Children's and teen programs:
- "Create a Laser Engraved Mother’s Day Gift," for teens, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, via Zoom. The library tech team will help teens design, create, and engrave their own Mother’s Day gifts. Register at racinelibrary.info.
- Tuesday Tales: 10 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook live. Join Miss Carrie and Miss Ali on Facebook live, they are sharing stories and songs.
- Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays on Facebook or Instagram.
- Musical Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays on Facebook or Instagram.
All ages programs:
- Earth Day Outdoor Movie, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, on the Library Drive circle. Sound will be transmitted through the radio. Bathrooms will not be accessible. For movie title and to register, go to racinelibrary.infor or call 262-636-9217.
- April Book Bundles: A new calendar of books bundles is available on the library website. Each day bundles of books for various topics and age groups are bundled together in a bag. Check one out at curbside pickup.
Sign up for the RPL newsletter for news, resources and programs at racinelibrary.info.