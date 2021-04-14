Racine Public Library to reopen April 19

RACINE — The staff of the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., announced that the City of Racine Health Department and the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees has approved a gradual reopening of the library on Monday, April 19.

The opening will offer modified in-building services such as browsing, readers’ advisory, general reference, computer usage and more. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Face masks will be required for anyone over the age of 2 and social distancing will be enforced.

A meet and greet with Angela Zimmerman, the new library director, will host a social-distanced meet and greet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, in the patron lot and on Facebook Live. Zimmerman will read a story and then be open to taking questions. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles; all sound will be transmitted through the car’s radio. Patrons may submit questions ahead of time or on the Facebook Live comments feed.

For more information on what you may expect during a visit, view the phased re-opening FAQ on the library website, racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq.

The library also offers these services and programs during open hours: