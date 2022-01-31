Racine Public Library to host 125th anniversary Winterfest

RACINE — The Racine Public Library is kicking off its 125th anniversary year with its first Winterfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. It will take place in the shelter of a heated, open-air tent in the circle of Library Drive in front of the library, 75 Seventh St. (masks required).

Librarians will tell stories for adults and children around the fire and hand out samples of crafts to take home. Attendees can sample sweet potato and poblano chili, hot chocolate, popcorn and s’mores, or order from Captain Mike’s food truck or Ay Chihuahua coffee. The Friends of the Racine Public Library will host a small book sale, and local crafters will sell bookmarks and knit hats and gloves. An ice sculpture from the Downtown Racine Chili Ice Walk will also be available for viewing in front of the library.

“We’re excited to present Winterfest as a gathering space to celebrate this community milestone with safety, coziness and Racine’s cuisine at its heart,” said Angela Zimmermann, executive director of the Racine Public Library. “Our 125th anniversary is a momentous year to commemorate, and it’s thanks to the continued support of our community members and dedicated staff that we have so much to celebrate and so many upcoming ways to bring literacy and lifelong learning with Racine.”

At 11 a.m., Professor Claus Anderson from the University of Wisconsin will give a Badger Talk on the Danish quality of “hygge,” a traditional sense of coziness, conviviality, wellness and contentment. Anderson has been teaching Scandinavian studies for more than 15 years, immersing himself in its culture, history and literature.

Since its establishment on Sept. 7, 1897, the Racine Public Library has grown from a modest collection of books to the host of the first library storytime for young children, to now a community building full of people, resources, books and spaces. Now that the library has entered 2022, the 125th anniversary of its foundation, library staff are excited to spend the year in celebration with its community.

The next in its lineup of 125th anniversary events are a retro gaming night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, and a trivia competition from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The library also looks forward to a renovation, a new Techmobile and more throughout the year.

For more information, resources and program information, go to RacineLibrary.info.

