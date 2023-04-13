RACINE — The Racine Public Library is inviting the community to explore its newly renovated second floor.

The celebration, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, will include the Health and Family Resource Fair, which will showcase more than 30 vendors offering free resources related to housing, employment and healthcare.

The renovation, which was designed by Product Architecture + Design and built by Rasch Construction & Engineering, is the culmination of a project that began in April 2022.

Other than an aesthetic refresh to the second floor more than 10 years ago, this is the biggest update the library’s current building has seen since its expansion more than 30 years ago.

The vision

The second floor has been reimagined into a bright and open space that encourages visitors to work, play, study and explore.

The new space was designed with the goal of culminating a vision of libraries that are transitioning “from collections to connections.”

“If we want to improve the way we live and to create more inclusive spaces and environments for our community, we need to think carefully about how we’re designing the space and how people will interact in these spaces,” said Angela Zimmermann, Racine Public Library executive director. “We wanted to cultivate spaces within the library to send strong messages to everyone that you are valued and welcomed, and these spaces were created for you to explore, learn and discover.”

What’s new?

Among the most visible changes are a new entrance on Lake Avenue that opens onto the second floor.

Visitors who enter through these doors will be greeted by a staff person at a new desk just inside the entrance, as well as a view of the library that extends to Lake Michigan.

Just inside are the new TeenScene (a community area for our young visitors), a remodeled Innovation Lab and the nonfiction collection.

For guests who enter through the original doors on the first floor, the most prominent change will be a new staircase just inside the entrance.

The renovation has added multiple new community spaces that are available for booking and walk-in use, including a community room for large meetings, a business center for communal work, and new study rooms and flex spaces.

The history room has received an upgrade and now features climate controls for better preservation of microfilm, old documents and other local records.

Beyond Books Boutique

Many libraries lend out items alongside books, including computers, board games and hotspots.

At the Racine Public Library, this selection of items is called the Beyond Books Collection and is available during the library’s open hours.

New items that will be added to the collection include a portable 3D printer, an inflatable snakes and ladders game set, a dulcimer and hobby bundles.

TeenScene

Before the renovation, the only space in the library designated for teens was a cluster of beanbags in an open section.

The new TeenScene is more like a clubhouse.

Its entryway is a colorful nook housing the Young Adult books collection.

Within the room are a computer station with PCs and a Mac, tables for studying and other activities, booths for gathering with friends, and a gaming station with an Infinity Table, a Switch, an Xbox and a Wii.

“This space is not just designed around teens, but intended solely for them,” said Teen Librarian Carrie Richmond, who supervises TeenScene. “It’s a way for teens to get out of their house without the rules of school. And for many teens, it's a safe space where they can relax and enjoy the library without being either treated like kids or pushed to behave like adults.”

TeenScene is open from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. and during teen programs.

Innovation Lab

Because STEAM (science, technology, engineering arts and math) skills have become increasingly central to today’s workplaces, the reimagined Innovation Lab provides an inviting new space to spark budding creators, coders and engineers.

“Until now, we’ve never had a space where we could invite the public in,” said Melissa Donaldson, head of digital services and innovation. “Now, we can share and introduce all the cool technology. We’ve crossed the line into the 21st century.”

The lab includes workstations where visitors can try robots and devices and will soon offer programming to introduce preschoolers to STEAM skills, as well as visits with schools to share technology and STEAM education with students.

The Innovation Lab is open during Maker Mondays and other STEAM programming.

The Racine Public Library's 125th birthday celebration The Techmobile Painting Bubbles Daisy Story time Crowd watching story time Helping Nick Demske Shay King Melissa Donaldson

The History Room

One of the cornerstones of the Racine Public Library — its history room — has been refreshed to better carry Racine’s history into the future.

Full of maps, directories, city records and other archives, the History Room safeguards pieces of Racine’s legacy from its founding to present day.

A visit to the History Room — or with its curator, local history librarian Rebecca Leannah — transports visitors into a space of local culture and nostalgia.

“People are made of stories, and we’ve gotta be able to tell them,” she said.

What’s ahead?

With the renovation complete, the library is in the early stages of launching a capital campaign to replenish funds and set the foundation for future renovations — such as its upcoming expansion of the book sale nook, which is to commence in late spring.

“We’re all so excited and proud of our new space, and I'm thrilled to invite the Racine community to get reacquainted with the library,” Zimmermann said. “Whether you’re coming as a business in need of a meeting space, an organization with a service to share with library visitors, a student in need of a place to study, or simply to pick up a new skill, game or book, we can’t wait to introduce you to your new library.”