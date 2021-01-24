Racine Public Library has virtual programs for all ages

RACINE — Racine Public Library staff are eagerly waiting for the day when they can safely welcome the public back into the building. In the meantime, staff continue to serve patron needs in a number of ways.
Virtual programs are available for children of all ages and include Tuesday Tales Storytime, Wednesday Family Storytime and Thursday Musical Storytime. These storytimes are appropriate for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Elementary school age children can listen to a librarian read the first chapter of a different book each week during First Chapter Fridays.
Storytimes and First Chapter Fridays can be found on the Library’s YouTube channel: Racine Public Library — YouTube
Crafts
Take and Make crafts are available each month. In January, participants will be making snowflakes and snowmen. The February craft will feature a heart suncatcher. Registration is required for Take and Make programs. Children and teens are invited to write their own stories based on a weekly Story Starter prompt, which is available every Monday. Budding artists can participate in Monday Doodles where children can show off their creative doodles on the Library’s Facebook page. Kids and teens can stretch their mental muscles with weekly Brainteasers. More information on these programs can be found on the library’s website, racinelibrary.info/category/all-programs/youth.
Reading challenges
The Winter Reading Challenge gives children, teens and adults the opportunity to earn prizes for meeting reading goals. The Winter Reading Program runs through Jan. 31.
The Read Woke Reading Challenge, which runs through March 31, encourages individuals to read a variety of diverse titles. Individuals can register for the Winter Reading Program and the Read Woke Reading Challenge at https://racinelibrary.beanstack.org.
There’s a leprechaun loose in the elementary school, and you’ll need to act fast! Join the Virtual Escape Room this March to follow the clues and track him down before he wreaks havoc. More information on this program will be available in the coming weeks.
Materials
In addition to the great variety of programs, the Racine Public Library is also here to provide books, audio books, magazines, DVDs and CDs. Patrons can put items on hold and pick them up at the entrance to the library, 75 Seventh St., during curbside pickup hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Library staff are available to help select books for patrons based on age, reading level and interests. To speak with a Library staff member for assistance or to get more information on library services, call 262-636-9217.