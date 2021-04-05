Racine Public Library changes its hours temporarily

New hours have been announced for curbside pickup, Internet services and the library Call Center. The library is shifting its hours temporarily in response to patron usage. Earlier hours on Fridays and Saturdays will replace infrequently used evening hours. The library will continue to adjust as the library gradually adds to services its able to offer. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.