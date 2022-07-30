 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Police and US Marshals on lookout for fugitive

RACINE — The Racine Police Department and U.S. Marshals are currently on the lookout for Leondre O. Varner.

Varner, an 18-year-old, is currently wanted by U.S. Marshals for several felony gun charges, fleeing and eluding a police officer, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and felony bail jumping.

Varner is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds.

In criminal charges filed in June 2021, Varner was identified as a member of the local Dirty P gang who had allegedly threatened to shoot a woman after she got mad at Varner for not cleaning up after his dog.

It has been advised not to approach Varner. Rather, any witnesses or people with information can contact U.S. Marshal Task Force Officer Michael Seeger at 262-939-2437. If you wish to keep anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Leondre O. Varner

Varner
