Racine physician, author to hold book signing

Gullberg has been a physician in Racine for 35 years as a general internist and subspecialist in infectious diseases. For 20 years, he has written books on medicine, the history of medicine, golf, faith and most recently children’s books.

At this book signing, Gullberg will have his 10 books from the “Proverbs for Kids” series, his five books from “Dr. Bob Teaches Health to Kids” series, his golf book and one written on infections that have harmed famous people over hundreds of years. Last but not least, he will have “Mum and the Amazing Spider.” This is a book written by his grandmother who was known as Mum. It teaches kids about the wonder of nature.