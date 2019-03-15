IOWA CITY, Iowa — Lynn Nakad of Racine is one of 42 University of Iowa student's featured in the school's annual "Dare to Discover" street banner campaign that launched shortly after the new year in Downtown Iowa City.

The campaign recognizes the significant contributions undergrauate and graduate students make to research, scholarship and discovery at the University of Iowa.

"These students represent the next generation of big thinkers, explorers, innovators and makers," said John Keller, interim vice president for research. "Students conduct remarkable research and scholarship at the University of Iowa. We are proud to celebrate their achievements through this campaign, which seeks to increase the visibility of scientists and scholars in our downtown community."

Nakad, a student in UI's doctorate of nursing program, focuses her research on the use of virtual reality technology instead of drugs to help manage chronic pain.

