Racine Mexican restaurant reportedly robbed by 'masked suspect'
RACINE — A "masked suspect" allegedly robbed Taqueria Arandas, 1501 Prospect St., on Sunday evening.

The suspect allegedly entered the Mexican restaurant with a handgun, took "an undetermined amount of money" and fled the store, according to Racine Police Public Information Officer Adam Malacara.

The investigation remains open and no one was in custody as of Monday afternoon.

