RACINE — Bobby L. Mitton was sentenced Friday for what Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen described as “about as cruel a crime as I’ve ever seen in my time on the bench.”
Mitton, 30, of Racine, was convicted by a jury in August of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and misdemeanor theft for his role in the 2016 beating death of 34-year-old Thomas Borglin.
On Thursday, Nielsen sentenced Mitton to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 35 years for the homicide charge and nine months in jail for the theft charge, to be served concurrently with the first sentence.
He was given credit for 923 days already served.
Mitton was one of three men convicted in Borglin’s death. The other men, Mecquon J. Jones, 35, and Derryle Allen, 30, both of Racine, have already been sentenced.
The beating
On April 11, 2016, at Borglin’s home in Racine, Mitton and Borglin argued about whether or not Borglin was a real contractor. Borglin reportedly didn’t want to fight, but Mitton eventually brought Borglin to the ground and began punching him. Jones proceeded to punch and kick Borglin, and stomped on his upper torso. Borglin died from blunt-force trauma to his neck and chest, according to the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office.
After the beating, the three men stole two televisions from the home, as well as other items, including Borglin’s wallet and cellphone.
“You left him to die,” Nielsen said to Mitton during the sentencing on Friday.
A volatile group
Nielsen spoke about Mitton’s extensive history of relatively minor alcohol-related charges, which included around 20 separate cases.
Nielsen said he didn’t think the defendant was a violent predator, but that Mitton had demonstrated he cannot control himself when he is drinking. Nielsen spoke at length about the volatility of group dynamics and said many individuals will go farther as part of a group than they ever would on their own. Nielsen said he thought this is what happened in this case.
“Maybe you wouldn’t have done it on your own,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen said that Borglin had some mental issues, but the judge said he couldn’t be sure if the three men chose to steal from Borglin because they thought he would be any easy mark.
That Mitton would argue with a mentally challenged person to the point of beating him to death is alarming, Nielsen said.
Nielsen said the defendant had deprived Borglin’s family of holidays, good times and birthdays together.
“The court is truly horrified by this crime,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen acknowledged that Mitton might become a better person sometime far into the future, but that he also deserves to be punished.
“I can’t say that you’re wholly irredeemable,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen added that Mitton had largely wasted his 30 years of life.
Other men sentenced
Last October, Jones pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide and misdemeanor theft. In March, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison, and 20 years of extended supervision for the homicide charge, and nine months in the Racine County Jail for the theft charge.
Allen pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft of movable property from a person or corpse. In July 2017, Allen was sentenced to two years of initial incarceration and five years of extended supervision.
“The court is truly horrified by this crime.” Mark Nielsen, Racine County Circuit Court judge
