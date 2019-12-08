Racine Lutheran to celebrate 2020 Hall of Fame inductees

RACINE — The Racine Lutheran High School Hall of Fame will induct the members of the RLHS 1980-82 boys’ track teams as the hall's 2020 class.
The RLHS Hall of Fame recognizes former students, athletes and faculty members who have shown a commitment to the school’s mission and have made outstanding contributions with their God-given gifts.
Join the school as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of the WISAA State Track and Field Championship titles in 1980-82 on Friday, Jan. 10, at the school, 251 Luedtke Ave.
The pre-game reception is at 6 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The varsity game tip-off is at 7:15 p.m.
Contact Jason Block, athletic director, at (262) 637-6538 or jblock@RacineLutheran.org for more information.