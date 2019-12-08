Racine Lutheran to celebrate 2020 Hall of Fame inductees
Racine Lutheran to celebrate 2020 Hall of Fame inductees

RLHS 1982 boys' track

Racine Lutheran High School's 1982 boys' track team is shown. The team, along with the 1980-81 teams, will be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.

 Submitted Photo

RACINE — The Racine Lutheran High School Hall of Fame will induct the members of the RLHS 1980-82 boys’ track teams as the hall's 2020 class.

The RLHS Hall of Fame recognizes former students, athletes and faculty members who have shown a commitment to the school’s mission and have made outstanding contributions with their God-given gifts.

Join the school as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of the WISAA State Track and Field Championship titles in 1980-82 on Friday, Jan. 10, at the school, 251 Luedtke Ave.

The pre-game reception is at 6 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The varsity game tip-off is at 7:15 p.m.

Contact Jason Block, athletic director, at (262) 637-6538 or jblock@RacineLutheran.org for more information.

