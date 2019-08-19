2019 Racine Lutheran football roster
No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt;Exp.
3;Mareno Greco;WR-LB;6-0;190;12
4;*Nolan Kraus;QB-DB;6-0;168;11
5;*Tyler Tenner;RB-LB;5-9;202;12
8;*Jaylen Houston;RB-DB;5-10;185;12
9;Eric Ibarra;QB-DB;5-6;145;9
10;*Gavin Zawicki;WR-DB;5-8;140;10
12;Logan Schoff;LB;5-7;127;9
16;*Hayden Carranza;RB-DB;5-8;132;10
19;*Michael Jacobsen;TE-DE;6-3;240;11
21;*Nathan Zawicki;WR-DE;6-1;180;11
22;*Noah Schoff;WR-LB;6-1;164;11
23;Lawryn Rhinehouse;RB-LB;5-1;114;9
24;Eric Rossa;WR-DB;5-8;140;9
26;*Isaiah Folsom;RB-LB;5-8;170;10
27;Devin Martin;LB;5-6;150;10
28;*Terrence Suggs;RB-DB;5-9;150;11
33;Kemari Shannon;WR-LB;5-6;140;9
40;*Kimtron Bonner;FB-LB;5-7;216;10
42;*Nathan Knoell;LB;5-8;150;10
44;Denarius St. Clair;RB-LB;5-7;122;9
48;Austin Whitt;OL-DL;5-3;148;9
50;Dasario Driver;LB;5-10;155;9
51;*Jhaleo Burge;OL-DL;6-0;205;10
52;*Henry Hoeft;OL-LB;5-11;221;10
53;*Tim Nelson;OL-LB;5-11;250;11
54;*Seth Hultman;OL-DL;5-8;215;10
55;*Ben Hornak;OL-DL;5-11;185;11
60;*David Voss;OL-DT;5-10;240;12
61;Anthony Jenkins;OL-DL;6-1;190;10
64;*Riley Eschmann;OL-DL;5-10;165;11
65;*Sully Stanke;OL-DL;5-11;252;12
66;*Mario Garcia;OL-DL;6-2;223;10
67;*Jaylin Pritchett;OL-DL;6-2;236;10
68;Elijah LaFountain;OL-DL;5-11;170;9
72;Cristian Galvin;OL-DL;5-8;190;10
74;Akari Redmond;OL-DL;6-2;270;9
75;Johnny Burke;DL;6-0;145;9
76*Russell Gentry;OL-DL;6-0;250;10
80;Nasir Conda;WR-DB;5-9;145;9
81;Desani Driver;WR-DB;5-8;112;9
86;DaJahn Nelson;WR-DB;5-8;150;9
87;*Adarian Freeman;WR;6-0;155;11
* — denotes returning letterwinners
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.