2019 Racine Lutheran football roster

No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt;Exp.

3;Mareno Greco;WR-LB;6-0;190;12

4;*Nolan Kraus;QB-DB;6-0;168;11

5;*Tyler Tenner;RB-LB;5-9;202;12

8;*Jaylen Houston;RB-DB;5-10;185;12

9;Eric Ibarra;QB-DB;5-6;145;9

10;*Gavin Zawicki;WR-DB;5-8;140;10

12;Logan Schoff;LB;5-7;127;9

16;*Hayden Carranza;RB-DB;5-8;132;10

19;*Michael Jacobsen;TE-DE;6-3;240;11

21;*Nathan Zawicki;WR-DE;6-1;180;11

22;*Noah Schoff;WR-LB;6-1;164;11

23;Lawryn Rhinehouse;RB-LB;5-1;114;9

24;Eric Rossa;WR-DB;5-8;140;9

26;*Isaiah Folsom;RB-LB;5-8;170;10

27;Devin Martin;LB;5-6;150;10

28;*Terrence Suggs;RB-DB;5-9;150;11

33;Kemari Shannon;WR-LB;5-6;140;9

40;*Kimtron Bonner;FB-LB;5-7;216;10

42;*Nathan Knoell;LB;5-8;150;10

44;Denarius St. Clair;RB-LB;5-7;122;9

48;Austin Whitt;OL-DL;5-3;148;9

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

50;Dasario Driver;LB;5-10;155;9

51;*Jhaleo Burge;OL-DL;6-0;205;10

52;*Henry Hoeft;OL-LB;5-11;221;10

53;*Tim Nelson;OL-LB;5-11;250;11

54;*Seth Hultman;OL-DL;5-8;215;10

55;*Ben Hornak;OL-DL;5-11;185;11

60;*David Voss;OL-DT;5-10;240;12

61;Anthony Jenkins;OL-DL;6-1;190;10

64;*Riley Eschmann;OL-DL;5-10;165;11

65;*Sully Stanke;OL-DL;5-11;252;12

66;*Mario Garcia;OL-DL;6-2;223;10

67;*Jaylin Pritchett;OL-DL;6-2;236;10

68;Elijah LaFountain;OL-DL;5-11;170;9

72;Cristian Galvin;OL-DL;5-8;190;10

74;Akari Redmond;OL-DL;6-2;270;9

75;Johnny Burke;DL;6-0;145;9

76*Russell Gentry;OL-DL;6-0;250;10

80;Nasir Conda;WR-DB;5-9;145;9

81;Desani Driver;WR-DB;5-8;112;9

86;DaJahn Nelson;WR-DB;5-8;150;9

87;*Adarian Freeman;WR;6-0;155;11

* — denotes returning letterwinners

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments