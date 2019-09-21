(SATURDAY'S GAME)

Racine Lutheran 35

St. Joseph 0

Lutheran;6;15;14;0;;35

St. Joseph;0;0;0;0;;0

First quarter

RL — Kraus 5 run (kick blocked)

Second quarter

RL — Tenner 21 run (Schoff run)

RL — Tenner 19 run (Voss kick)

Third quarter

RL — Kraus 13 run (Voss kick)

RL — Tenner 43 run (Voss kick)

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Fourth quarter

;Lutheran;St. Joseph

First downs;17;10

Rushes-yards;339;67

Passing yards;22;81

Passes;1-4-0;5-11-1

Punts-avg.;1-49;3-26

Fumbles-lost;2-1;3-3

Penalties-yds;11-135;2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — RL: Tenner 21-252, Kraus 10-75, Schoff 3-12. SJ: Gessert 13-46, Ashmus 8-17, Hunter 1-7, McCarville 1-0, Tolefree 3-(-3).

PASSING — RL: Kraus 1-4-0-22. SJ: Ashmus 5-11-1-81

RECEIVING — RL: Tenner 1-22. SJ: Davidson 1-45, McCarville 4-36

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments