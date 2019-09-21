(SATURDAY'S GAME)
Racine Lutheran 35
St. Joseph 0
Lutheran;6;15;14;0;—;35
St. Joseph;0;0;0;0;—;0
First quarter
RL — Kraus 5 run (kick blocked)
Second quarter
RL — Tenner 21 run (Schoff run)
RL — Tenner 19 run (Voss kick)
Third quarter
RL — Kraus 13 run (Voss kick)
RL — Tenner 43 run (Voss kick)
Fourth quarter
;Lutheran;St. Joseph
First downs;17;10
Rushes-yards;339;67
Passing yards;22;81
Passes;1-4-0;5-11-1
Punts-avg.;1-49;3-26
Fumbles-lost;2-1;3-3
Penalties-yds;11-135;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RL: Tenner 21-252, Kraus 10-75, Schoff 3-12. SJ: Gessert 13-46, Ashmus 8-17, Hunter 1-7, McCarville 1-0, Tolefree 3-(-3).
PASSING — RL: Kraus 1-4-0-22. SJ: Ashmus 5-11-1-81
RECEIVING — RL: Tenner 1-22. SJ: Davidson 1-45, McCarville 4-36
