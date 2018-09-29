Racine Lutheran 65
Thomas More 8
Thomas More;0;0;0;8;—;8
Lutheran;28;37;0;0;—;65
First quarter
RL — Tenner 56 run (Voss kick)
RL — Wilson 36 punt return (Voss kick)
RL — Houston 56 run (Voss kick)
RL — C. Kraus 38 interception return (Voss kick)
Second quarter
RL — Safety
RL — C. Kraus 18 interception return (Voss kick)
RL — Tenner 39 run (Voss kick)
RL — N. Kraus 33 run (Voss kick)
RL — Tenner 68 run (Voss kick)
Fourth quarter
STM — Wejrowski 20 pass from Boelkow (Ramirez run)
;Thomas More;Lutheran
First downs;7;2
Rushes-yards;29-10;20-373
Passing yards;84;9
Passes;10-22-3;1-4-1
Punts-avg.;4-24;1-(-2)
Fumbles-lost;2-0;0-0
Penalties-yds;3-17;8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — STM: Williams 15-26, Wejrowski 8-10, Ramirez 3-5, Boelkow 3-(-3). RL: Tenner 6-194, Houston 2-99, N. Kraus 1-33, Jozwiak 1-41, Hoeft 1-4, Suggs 3-2, Bonner 2-2, Jansen 2-(-1), Jacobsen 2-(-1).
PASSING — STM: Boelkow 10-22-3-84. RL: C. Kraus 1-4-1-9.
RECEIVING — STM: Wejrowski 3-67, Paniagua 3-11, Williams 4-6 RL: Solis 1-9.
