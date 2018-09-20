St. Catherine's 40

Racine Lutheran 28

Lutheran;0;7;14;7;;28

St. Catherine's;0;7;14;19;;40

Second quarter

SC — Dodd 23 run (Garcia kick) 

RL — Tenner 3 run (Voss kick)

Third quarter

SC — Brown 31 run (Garcia kick)

RL — Tenner 8 run (kick failed)

SC — Brown 53 run (Garcia kick)

RL — Wilson 15 pass from C. Kraus (Solis pass from C. Kraus) 

Fourth quarter

SC — Dodd 42 run (Garcia kick)

SC — Haeuser 58 pass from Brown (pass failed)

SC — Haeuser 26 pass from Brown 31 run (kick failed)

RL — N. Kraus 2 run (Voss kick) 

;Lutheran;St. Catherine's

First downs;13;19

Rushes-yards;31-276;45-239

Passing yards;120;121

Passes;4-12-0;9-16-0

Punts-avg.;3-38;2-39

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2

Penalties-yds;12-77;5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — RL: Tenner 22-168, C. Kraus 7-13, Hess 6-44, Houston 4-4, N. Kraus 2-12, Solis 4-(-2). SC: Dodd 15-122, Brown 9-128, Cobb 3-21, Carter 2-10, Sharp 1-0.

PASSING — RL: C. Kraus 9-16-0—121. SC: Brown 2-4-0—84. Sharp 2-8-0—36.

RECEIVING — RL: Wilson 3-36, Solis 3-20, Tenner 1-36, Hess 1-17, Houston 1-12. SC: Haeuser 3-111, Poole 1-9.

