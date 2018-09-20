St. Catherine's 40
Racine Lutheran 28
Lutheran;0;7;14;7;—;28
St. Catherine's;0;7;14;19;—;40
Second quarter
SC — Dodd 23 run (Garcia kick)
RL — Tenner 3 run (Voss kick)
Third quarter
SC — Brown 31 run (Garcia kick)
RL — Tenner 8 run (kick failed)
SC — Brown 53 run (Garcia kick)
RL — Wilson 15 pass from C. Kraus (Solis pass from C. Kraus)
Fourth quarter
SC — Dodd 42 run (Garcia kick)
SC — Haeuser 58 pass from Brown (pass failed)
SC — Haeuser 26 pass from Brown 31 run (kick failed)
RL — N. Kraus 2 run (Voss kick)
;Lutheran;St. Catherine's
First downs;13;19
Rushes-yards;31-276;45-239
Passing yards;120;121
Passes;4-12-0;9-16-0
Punts-avg.;3-38;2-39
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2
Penalties-yds;12-77;5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RL: Tenner 22-168, C. Kraus 7-13, Hess 6-44, Houston 4-4, N. Kraus 2-12, Solis 4-(-2). SC: Dodd 15-122, Brown 9-128, Cobb 3-21, Carter 2-10, Sharp 1-0.
PASSING — RL: C. Kraus 9-16-0—121. SC: Brown 2-4-0—84. Sharp 2-8-0—36.
RECEIVING — RL: Wilson 3-36, Solis 3-20, Tenner 1-36, Hess 1-17, Houston 1-12. SC: Haeuser 3-111, Poole 1-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.