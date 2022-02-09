Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. seeks board member

The Board of Directors of Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. (RKCAA) is seeking a new ambassador from Racine County to represent the interests of the low-income community.

RKCAA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving low-income individuals and families in rural and urban areas. It is governed by a three-part Board structure (government-appointed officials, civic group representatives and representatives of the low-income) from Racine and Kenosha counties. These volunteers set policy and provide oversight for the organization.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 14, those seeking election to the Board may pick-up a nomination form at the RKCAA Racine office, 2113 N. Wisconsin St., from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nomination forms will also be available at the website, rkcaa.org. Nominees must reside in the county they represent. Nomination forms must be returned to the office by Feb. 25 for consideration. A slate of candidates will be created from the pool of nominees who meet the deadline and the residency requirement. An election will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

Board members serve three-year terms and may serve no more than two consecutive terms. Board meetings are currently held virtually at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of January, March, April, September, October and November.

