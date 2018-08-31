RACINE — The Racine Judo Club is offering Judo classes for students ages 9 to 17 years-old on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the DeKoven Center Gym, 600 21st St. Beginner classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., advanced classes from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Judo is a sport for all ages and teaches self-control, balance, coordination, self-respect, and how to fall without getting hurt. Judo deals with throws, hold downs, arm bars and is regulated by a set of rules. It does not include striking or kicking techniques.

For more information contact Cindy Peterson at Judoka.cindy@yahoo.com or Tim Feest at 262-822-1385.

