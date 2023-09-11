RACINE — For three decades, one organization in Racine has dedicated itself to advocating for justice.

The Racine Interfaith Coalition, made up of a variety of faith-based communities, is celebrating its 30th year as a nonprofit organization.

The group was started in 1993 by 10 congregations and has grown to 28.

Tammy Wayward and Linda Boyle serve as co-presidents of RIC.

Boyle joined the organization 17 years ago, and Wayward was a member of one of the original churches that started RIC.

“The congregations recognized we needed somebody to speak for justice in the community,” Wayward said. “Things were going on that needed to be addressed in a way that spoke to congregations, not just law enforcement.”

Wayward said the original congregations reached out to Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope and Gamaliel of Metro Chicago, organizations with similar goals, to help establish the Racine Interfaith Coalition.

While RIC has its origins in religion, anyone is welcome to join the coalition.

RIC has several task forces that focus on issues such as immigration, the environment and the legal system. The organization also performs voter outreach through its Turn Up The Vote program.

RIC is launching a new task force Tuesday to help undocumented people gain U.S. citizenship. The group plans to work with community organizations and attorneys to help those who want to remain in the country legally complete immigration forms.

The coalition also holds prayer vigils for the victims of violent crimes.

The vigils were started because an RIC member thought that no death should go unmarked. The goal of the gatherings is to recognize victims and to re-sanctify the ground where the crimes took place.

“No one should die in our community in the street and it only get one line in the paper and that’s it,” Hayward said. “The community needs to respond to that. Sometimes we’ve had 200 people there, sometimes we’ve had half a dozen. It doesn’t matter. We are taking note of that fact that this person’s life is gone, and it affects our community in some way.”

An anniversary celebration is scheduled for Thursday at Infusino’s, 3225 Rapids Drive. The event will feature community members and representatives from WISDOM, RIC’s state organization.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at ricracine.org/30-year.

