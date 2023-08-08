The Racine Instinctive Bowmen is honored to host the HHA USA 2023 Veterans Archery Tour, Mission 26, on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Two ranges of 3D targets will be available and on Saturday, a two-man, 22-target scramble will be set up on RIB's elevated platform.

Advance registration is encouraged as participation will be limited to the first 200 shooters each day. Details and information pertaining to registration can be found at HHAUSA.org/events by clicking on "Mission 26."

HHA USA is a non-profit organization based in central Wisconsin and proceeds from the shoot will be directed to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, a Milwaukee-based organization committed to honoring and serving veterans.

For more information, visit the RIB's website at ribarchery.com.