Racine Home Expo is in-person at Roma Lodge

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Home Expo, showcasing home improvement companies, products and services, is back in person for its 38th year Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

More than 50 vendors and exhibitors will be at the expo to offer first-hand knowledge and expertise to help people elevate their home and garden this year. Homeowners have been spending more time at home due to COVID-19 and have noticed more and more things they would like to change or improve about their living spaces. They will need help in updating or renovating their home inside and out.

“The Racine Home Expo has been a staple event in the area for the past 38 years,” said Kelly Wells, Journal Times marketing and event manager. “Attendees and vendors alike really missed the opportunity to attend in 2021 so we’re especially excited to be back in person this year. It’s a great opportunity for those looking for everything from full remodeling projects to basic updates to connect with businesses from throughout southeastern Wisconsin to find their perfect match for the job.”

Attendees can expect to meet with vendors offering a wide range of services including bathroom remodeling, cabinetry, organization, window and door replacement, flooring, several exterior services, HVAC, real estate, financial services, and even wine tasting.

Though the expo is in Mount Pleasant, vendors come from surrounding counties such as Kenosha, Walworth, Milwaukee and even Lake County, Ill.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase courtesy of Roma Lodge. For more information, including a complete list of attending vendors, go to go.journaltimes.com/2022homeexpo.

