Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — Racine HarborMarket will begin its second summer season from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

“We are excited to double the number of markets this summer," said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. "Last year, it was a huge hit for our community and downtown. Our partnership with the Kenosha HarborMarket has been incredibly successful and we are confident this year’s will be even more successful.”

Racine HarborMarket will also be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 22, July 6 and 20, and Aug. 3, 17 and 21.

“We’re very excited for this second season of the Racine HarborMarket,” said Andrea Forgianni, executive director of the Kenosha HarborMarket, a partner in the Racine HarborMarket. “Not only is the market able to bring fresh produce and a variety of artisan products to the people of Racine, it’s also a great opportunity for vendors and small producers to grow their services in our region.”

The Racine HarborMarket will feature live music, a beer tent and more than 30 booths each week, including a variety of ready-to-eat foods. The live music lineup:

June 8 — Acoustic Horizon

June 22 — The Fourcast

July 6 — Ghosts in the Gravel

Aug. 3 — Jimmy LeRose

Aug. 17 — The Fourcast

Aug. 31 — Mark Paffrath

The Racine Police Department plans to have a booth at every Racine HarborMarket event.