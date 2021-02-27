Racine girl honored as top volunteer

That was all it took for Pinnow to get to work last spring. She began producing arts and crafts, painted pictures and pumpkins, made Christmas cards and learned how to make paper wreaths.

“My volunteer activity made lots of people happy,” said Pinnow. “I love to see people happy.” It was particularly gratifying to her, Pinnow said, when one of the residents, a former artist, displayed several of Pinnow’s drawings on her door. Another memorable part of her project was when she appeared at a Memorial Day parade at a care facility that she had donated art to. “They were yelling and saying Hi and they were so excited,” said Pinnow. She estimates she has given art to at least 50 seniors.

Pinnow was nominated by her school for the award.

Based on her number of volunteers hours, she also qualified for the President’s Volunteer Service Award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of time to serve their communities and their country. This award is presented on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States.

