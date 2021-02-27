Racine girl honored as top volunteer

NEWARK, N.J. — Ava Pinnow, 10, of Racine was named a Wisconsin top middle level youth volunteer in the 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.
As a state honoree, Pinnow will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program’s virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 state honorees will be named America’s top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 national honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for the nomination organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, honors students in grades five to 12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project.
Pinnow, a fifth-grader at West Ridge Elementary School, makes cards and crafts, writes letters and draws pictures for senior citizens living in nursing and retirement homes to let them know they have not been forgotten during the isolation of the pandemic.
“I have so much art in my house, I wanted to share it with others,” Pinnow said. That opportunity came when a family friend who works with seniors in residential care told her she could make a difference in people’s lives by sharing her art.
That was all it took for Pinnow to get to work last spring. She began producing arts and crafts, painted pictures and pumpkins, made Christmas cards and learned how to make paper wreaths.
“My volunteer activity made lots of people happy,” said Pinnow. “I love to see people happy.” It was particularly gratifying to her, Pinnow said, when one of the residents, a former artist, displayed several of Pinnow’s drawings on her door. Another memorable part of her project was when she appeared at a Memorial Day parade at a care facility that she had donated art to. “They were yelling and saying Hi and they were so excited,” said Pinnow. She estimates she has given art to at least 50 seniors.
Pinnow was nominated by her school for the award.
Based on her number of volunteers hours, she also qualified for the President’s Volunteer Service Award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of time to serve their communities and their country. This award is presented on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States.