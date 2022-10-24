 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Geological Society to host Gem, Rock, Mineral and Jewelry Show

STURTEVANT — The Racine Geological Society will host a Holiday Gem, Rock, Mineral and Jewelry Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Fountain Hall 8505 Durand Ave. (Hwy 11)

Specimens of minerals, rocks, fossils and gems will be available for sale from top Midwest dealers. Free rock and mineral identification will be offered and there will be an hourly silent auction and demonstrations on wire wrapping. A club member will display Racine lakeshore treasures with more than 50 different type samples that can be found at our local beaches.

There is no admission fee; donations are accepted for educational programs provided by the club.

