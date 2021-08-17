Racine Geological Society Swap and Sale set Aug. 28

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Geological Society will host a Swap and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 N. Stuart Road.
Specimens of minerals, rocks, fossils and gems will be sold inside and outside. Members have crafted their own jewelry with precious gems and stones. Rock and mineral identification will be offered.
There is no admission fee for the rain or shine event.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Step right up! Traveling circus ready to make an unexpected but grand entrance in Waterford
-
Submit your event to our free online calendar
-
Tell us about your fall event
- 53 updates