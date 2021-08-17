 Skip to main content
Racine Geological Society Swap and Sale set Aug. 28
Racine Geological Society Swap and Sale set Aug. 28

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Geological Society will host a Swap and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 N. Stuart Road.

Specimens of minerals, rocks, fossils and gems will be sold inside and outside. Members have crafted their own jewelry with precious gems and stones. Rock and mineral identification will be offered.

There is no admission fee for the rain or shine event.

