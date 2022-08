MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Geological Society will hold its annual sale and swap from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Bartlett Youth Foundation, 1120 Stuart Road. There is no admission fee.

Specimens of minerals, rocks, fossils and gems will be for sale inside and outside the building. People may bring in items from their own collections to swap. Members have crafted their own jewelry with precious gems and stones. Free rock and mineral identification will be offered.