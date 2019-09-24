RACINE — The Racine Fire Department wants to make sure that all of its highest-ranking officers have a bachelor’s degree, and that all firefighters have at least an associate degree, by Jan. 1, 2024.
“We would like to set the example, as command staff, that we are progressing and moving forward because we would like the same things as our front-line firefighters,” Division Chief Mark Polzin told the Police and Fire Commission on Sept. 9.
“We want to encourage further education,” Chief Steve Hansen added.
Some officers, including Polzin, already have master’s degrees.
The department also is working on a “road map” that will help officers who don’t have a degree to get one in the next four years. New applicants to the Fire Department are already required to have 60 college credits, which is generally the equivalent of an associate degree.
The requirement for new hires to have an associate degree went into effect in 2006. Under the new plan, anyone hired before 2006 who is still employed by the department would be required to get their degree by Jan. 1, 2024.
“The Fire Department schedule does allow people to craft their educational pursuit around a specific schedule,” Police and Fire Commission President Keith Rogers said.
The commission accepted the higher requirements presented by the Fire Department on Sept. 9.
“The department wants to move forward,” Hansen said. “It’s about developing the skills we need for problem-solving … this is going to have an impact down the road long after we’re gone. We want to make sure to set the department on a path to success.”
A caveat in the plan allows for officers who are working toward a degree, but haven’t yet received it as of 2024, to be able to keep their position as long as they continue working toward achieving that degree within a reasonable amount of time.
