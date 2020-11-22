Racine Fire Department responds to pair of Saturday structure fires

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department dealt with two unrelated structure fires Saturday night, one in a commercial building at 5626 21st. St. and the other in a duplex at 1637 S. Memorial Drive. One person suffered a minor injury as a result of the Memorial Drive blaze, the Fire Department said in a news release.

21st Street

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 5626 21st St. at 6:26 p.m. Saturday for a report of smoke inside of the building.

While investigating the smoke, a small fire was discovered by Engine 5 along the south wall of the 100,000-square-foot building. The fire was extinguished and all fire units cleared the scene before 8:30 p.m.

There are no injuries to report associated with this incident. The Racine Police Department provided traffic control and scene security. The damage estimate is $10,000, which includes $2,000 damage to the building and $8,000 damage to the contents of the building, according to the news release.

The fire was reported by an employee of the Journal Times who had arrived to process paperwork. The employee discovered the smoke condition in the building and called 911.

Quick thinking and prompt notification of 911 limited the damage potential of this fire, officials said.