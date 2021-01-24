 Skip to main content
Racine Family YMCA Summer Day Camp keeps kids moving, exploring and learning
Racine Family YMCA Summer Day Camp keeps kids moving, exploring and learning

RACINE — The Racine Family YMCA’s summer day camps in Mount Pleasant and Union Grove gives children ages 5 to 11 in Racine County an active, healthy summer full of adventure — a summer they’ll remember.

Camp offers fun, unique experiences like exploring the outdoors and learning new skills, while meeting new friends, discovering new interests and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Keeping active

Kids who are inactive over the summer can experience learning loss (forgetting information learned during the school year) and gain weight twice as fast as during the school year? The Racine Family YMCA’s summer camp blends fun and learning by offering recreational and educational activities to keep the minds and bodies of children active during out-of-school time.

“YMCA summer camp supports the social-emotional, cognitive development and physical well-being of kids,” said Katie Svendsen, Racine Family YMCA youth development and sports director. “In our day camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong. They build relationships, develop character and discover their potential. We really encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep their kids active and engaged throughout the summer.”

Svendsen says here are the five best reasons why kids should attend summer camp:

ADVENTURE.

  • Summer camp is all about a wide variety of new experiences and exploring the outdoors. YMCA camps have a new adventure for school age children.

HEALTHY FUN.

  • Day camps offer fun, stimulating activities that engage the body and mind, and also help children learn the importance of nutrition to help improve their healthy eating habits.

PERSONAL GROWTH.

  • While being away from the routine back home, youth have a chance to learn new skills, and develop confidence and independence by taking on new responsibilities and challenges. Camps offer cognitive learning and social-emotional development opportunities for achievement.

NEW FRIENDSHIPS.

  • Amidst the fun of camp games, songs, swimming and field trips, campers meet new friends and strengthen existing friendships. The relationships formed at camp are important and lasting for many youth.

MEMORIES.

  • Summer camp is an unforgettable experience that will give each camper memories (and camp traditions) that will last a lifetime. Youth return to school with plenty of camp stories to share.

Camp dates, locations

Summer camp is held June through August from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Locations include the Sealed Air YMCA Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, and Grade School Park, 1365 State St., Union Grove.

To ensure that all youth have the chance to experience camp, the Y offers financial assistance to those in need. Financial assistance is possible because of contributions to the Strong Kids/Strong Communities Annual Support Campaign and the annual Lighthouse Run. Based on the availability of funds, the YMCA strives to turn no one away due to an inability to pay.

A leading nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of youth, the Y has been a leader in providing summer camp for more than 147 years. The Y continues to give youth an enriching, safe experience with caring staff and volunteers who model positive values that help character.

For more information on YMCA membership and programs, visit the Sealed Air Branch, call 262-634-1994 or go to ymcaracine.org.

