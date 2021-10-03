 Skip to main content
Racine educators featured in art show
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Juan Aylon artwork

"Pat Metheny Jam," an oil painting by Juan Ayllon.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The “Racine Art Educators Faculty Show” is on exhibit through Oct. 31 at Spectrum Gallery at the DeKoven Center east building, 610 Caron Butler Drive.

Stylistically diverse two- and three-dimensional artwork from current and former public and private elementary, middle and high school art educators will be on display with many pieces for sale. Spectrum celebrates the importance of art educators in nurturing and guiding the creative abilities of students in the Racine community and as artists as well.

Exhibitors include: Sarah Aguila (St. Catherine's), Juan Ayllon (Jerstad-Agerholm), Christine Bohn, (retired, Case) Eric Borchert (Wadewitz), Izzy Buikus (Prairie), Alana Cacciotti (Gifford), Michele Feiner (Horlick), Ann Henkes (retired, Gifford), Raena Karolus (Jerstad-Agerholm), Kimberly Kingma (Horlick), Robin Kinney (Turning Point Academy), Margaret Lucas (Girfford), Julie Lynam (Schulte) Rebecca McGowan (Case), Steven Quirke (Park), Ronald Rosales (Case), Vicki Schmidtz (Prairie), Anna Todora-Sadur (Roosevelt), Julia VanOudenhaven (Jefferson Lighthouse), Katie White (Prairie), Holly Wolff-Mattick (Praire) and Denise Zingg (Racine Montessori).

There is no admission fee. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

