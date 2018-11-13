With St. Catherine's and Racine Lutheran reaching the championship game of their divisions in the WIAA State Tournament, six of the nine county programs will have made it that far.

Here is the county's history in that game:

1976 (Division 1): Antigo 6, Horlick 0

1988 (Division 1): Park 34, Superior 14

2004 (Division 7): Shell Lake 35, Catholic Central 0

2005 (Division 1): Park 28, Wisconsin Rapids 9

2008 (Division 7): Catholic Central 37, Hilbert 14

2009 (Division 7): Catholic Central 27, McDonell Central 15

2010 (Division 7): Gilman 42, Catholic Central 13

2011 (Division 2): Waunakee 45, Waterford 0

2018 (Division 4): St. Catherine's vs. St. Croix Central

2018 (Division 6): Racine Lutheran vs. Iola-Scandinavia

