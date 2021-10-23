Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Milkie charted a path to greatness

RACINE — Leaning back in a chair at the rear of Kortendick Ace Hardware Thursday morning, Bob Milkie opened up about himself. Call it a personal emancipation.
This community has long know him as “Mr. Raider,” a reliable center for Racine’s longtime minor league football team from 1957-71 who went on to greater heights as their coach during three stints. As of this Thursday, he will also be known as a new inductee into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
But way back in 1956, Milkie had a different identity that didn’t sit will with him. For the first time, he reveals that he was a high school dropout. That’s right. During the glory days of Eddie Race’s football program at St. Catherine’s during the 1950s, a man who would one day be identified with football barely played. And then before his senior year started in 1956, Milkie just sort of vanished off the radar.
“It was always a sore spot with me,” he said of dropping out. “I never liked to admit it and I do regret it 100%. But I’m 83, so I can bring it out now. There was that skeleton in the closet. It’s the only skeleton, by the way.”
As a boy growing up on West Boulevard, Milkie used to play football near the old North Shore Railroad tracks by St. Edward’s School. Among those he played with was older brother Dick, who was an All-City center for St. Catherine’s.
Bob admits now that he just assumed he would automatically follow his brother as the Angels’ next great center. It didn’t work out that way because Milkie didn’t work for that role.
“I played freshman year because there was no competition for center,” Milkie said. “I thought it was just automatic that I would take my brother’s place at center, so I never worked out or anything like that.
“With Eddie Race being the great coach that he was, he said, ‘You’re not playing unless you start working out!’ I didn’t know what it meant to sacrifice and play football, so I never played that much. I never got a letter at St. Catherine’s.
“I had the reputation for being a tough guy because I could always protect myself. I just never put it to the football field.”
Milkie sometimes didn’t come home at night, but he didn’t get into trouble back in the day. He also held his own in the classroom. But by the summer of 1956, when he should have been preparing for his senior season, Milkie was working odd jobs and trying to figure out what he wanted to do.
And then he caught a big break. One day in 1957, high school classmate Jack Hollow decided to try out for the Raiders, who were then entering their fifth season as an organization. Milkie joined Hollow just to watch and had no intention of participating.
Frank Schinkowitz, the Raiders’ head coach, happened to see Milkie and Hollow sitting in the bleachers.
“We’re watching them practice and Frank Schinkowitz came over and said, ‘We’re going to try you guys out pretty soon.’ I said, ‘I’m not hear to try out. I’m just here to watch. He said. ‘What’s your name?’ and I told him. And he said, ‘Well, you played football. You’re trying out too.’
“It was all by accident. I never had any intention of playing football again in my life.”
To this day, Milkie still wonders if Schinkowitz might have confused him that day with his far more established older brother, Dick.
While wearing his blue jeans, Milkie fired some long snaps at practice — an art he had long ago mastered under his brother’s watch on that field beside the North Shore tracks. Orv Dormody, the Raiders’ offensive line coach, happened to be watching.
“He said, ‘Bob, there’s three things you’ve got to ask yourself and I’m going to tell you what they are,’ “ Milkie said. “You’ve got to ask yourself, ‘Who am I?,’ ‘Where am I going?’ and ‘How am I going to get there?’ He said, ‘When you find out who you are, I’ll help you get there.’
“He actually put his arm around me and said, ‘I’ll teach you the right things and I’ll make you a football player if that’s what you want to be.' "
Within a year, Milkie was entrenched. Wearing the the same No. 51 worn by his hero — Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame center Jim Ringo — Milkie became such an outstanding player that his number has since been retired by the Raiders.
“There’s a funny story,” Milkie said. “After about two two years, my brother Dick saw Frank at Western Printing where Dick worked. Dick asked, ‘What do you think of your center?’ And Frank said, ‘When he first came out, I would have traded him for a bag of peanuts. Right now, I wouldn’t trade him for all the money in the world.”
The Raiders became a local sensation during the 1960s under coach Harry Gilbert, sometimes drawing 6,000 fans to a game. The peak years were 1964 and ‘65, when quarterback Jim May led the Raiders to a 22-0 record and two straight Central States Football League championships before he retired at the age of 25.
“”Harry coached 24/7,” Milkie said. “Harry used to call me and many other players the night before the game to tell us (what players) we were playing against and build everyone up.
“In ‘65, we were behind eight games at halftime and went undefeated.”
Milkie retired after the 1971 season because of a concussion issue and that’s when football might have ended for him. Instead, this was really just the start. Just as Ormody convinced Milkie to play in 1957, Jim Thompson came along to convince him to coach.
Thompson was widely respected as Park’s coach from 1957-66. After he stepped down, Thompson served as the Raiders’ head coach in 1968 and ‘69. He was the one Milkie credits with inspiring him to try coaching.
What a perfect fit it turned out to be. In his three stints as coach the Raiders/Gladiators organization, Milkie went 142-31 and won national championships in 1981, ‘88 and ‘89.
The Raiders’ 5-3 national championship victory over the Brooklyn Mariners on Nov. 26, 1988 is one of the most memorable games ever played at Horlick Field. As 6,300 fans looked on in the rain, Steve Schonert kicked a 27-yard field goal with 7:50 to play and the Raiders defense did the rest on what was a quagmire of a field.
But Milkie’s most memorable game came one year later, when the Raiders defeated the Ottawa Bootleggers 15-13 in the Minor League Football Alliance Title Bowl on Dec. 2, 1989 in Ottawa. After what was a controversial game, during which fans booed the Raiders, players jubilantly carried the American flag across the field.
“I was so proud and I still get tears when I think about it,” Milkie said. “We not only represented the City of Racine and the state of Wisconsin, but the United States of America when we went there because they were booing us, they didn’t want to play the national anthem and we wouldn’t come out of the locker room because of that.
“The game was delayed a half hour because of that. People ask me if I would have played (if the national anthem hadn’t been played). I say, ‘No. I would have gone home.”
Milkie last coached for the Raiders in 2000. He spends his retirement with Evelyn, his wife of 41 years, often taking trips to their place up north. And Milkie can frequently be found at Kortendick Ace Hardware, where he worked part-time for several years, but now does woodwork at a bench in the back just to pass the time.
Milkie has plenty of time to think of a life he made into a real success story.
“Knowing myself and the way I was thinking back then and where I am now, it’s just an unbelievable story,” Milkie said. “Football just saved my life.”
What Milkie became resonates in countless of his former players — such as current Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy.
“Coach Milkie has been so inspiring to me that way he carries himself, the way he treats others, the way he conducts his business,” Kennedy said. “You looked at him as more than just a coach. He’s someone who, from the day I started playing until now I can call and talk to him about anything. Just advice about life.”
Milkie has earned a PhD when it comes to life.