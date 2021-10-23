Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Milkie charted a path to greatness

Bob admits now that he just assumed he would automatically follow his brother as the Angels’ next great center. It didn’t work out that way because Milkie didn’t work for that role.

“I played freshman year because there was no competition for center,” Milkie said. “I thought it was just automatic that I would take my brother’s place at center, so I never worked out or anything like that.

“With Eddie Race being the great coach that he was, he said, ‘You’re not playing unless you start working out!’ I didn’t know what it meant to sacrifice and play football, so I never played that much. I never got a letter at St. Catherine’s.

“I had the reputation for being a tough guy because I could always protect myself. I just never put it to the football field.”

Milkie sometimes didn’t come home at night, but he didn’t get into trouble back in the day. He also held his own in the classroom. But by the summer of 1956, when he should have been preparing for his senior season, Milkie was working odd jobs and trying to figure out what he wanted to do.