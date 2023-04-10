RACINE — The United States flag at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was lowered to half-mast Monday to honor the two police officers killed Saturday in northwestern Wisconsin.

In a news release, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the office “extends its thoughts and prayers to the friends, families, and loved ones of the two brave law enforcement officers from the Village of Cameron and the City of Chetek who lost their lives in the service of protecting their communities this weekend.”

On Saturday around 3:40 p.m., a Chetek Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle in Cameron. The Chetek officer and an officer with the Cameron Police Department exchanged gunfire with the motorist, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The two officers died at the scene. Authorities eventually took the motorist to a hospital, where he died.

Gov. Tony Evers has identified the two Wisconsin police officers who were killed in a shootout.

Gov. Tony Evers identified the officers in a tweet Monday as Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department.

The governor offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangement have been made.

"Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday,” Evers wrote Sunday on Twitter. “Kathy and I are praying for the officers’ families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss.”

The state DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. Upon finishing its investigation, the DOJ will turn over its findings to the Barron County District Attorney's Office.

