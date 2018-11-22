Racine County is hosting a bowling tournament starting Dec. 2 through Dec. 20 for bowlers age 55 and older.

All bowlers must have a Racine County average and entries are available at all bowling centers. You can also contact Glenn Red Chapman at 262-902-2834 for more information.

All games will be played at The Lanes off of Highway 20, 6501 Washington Ave.

