Racine County is hosting a bowling tournament starting Dec. 2 through Dec. 20 for bowlers age 55 and older.
All bowlers must have a Racine County average and entries are available at all bowling centers. You can also contact Glenn Red Chapman at 262-902-2834 for more information.
All games will be played at The Lanes off of Highway 20, 6501 Washington Ave.
