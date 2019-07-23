YORKVILLE — After receiving the crown for Racine County’s Fairest of the Fair in 2011, Richelle Kastenson, now 29, went on to be crowned the state Fairest of the Fairs the next year.
From there, Kastenson, of the Town of Norway, went on to tour more than 40 county fairs throughout the state. She returned home invigorated with new ideas and a renewed passion for the Racine County Fair. She is now in her fourth year as a volunteer board member on various County Fair committees, and she also handles the fair’s marketing and communications.
The Journal Times spoke with Kastenson, a second-grade teacher at Drought School, Tuesday about her favorite parts of the fair, why she is involved and what she is most excited about this year.
The Journal Times: How long have you been involved with the County Fair?
Kastenson: I’ve been involved for as long as I can remember, either as a fairgoer or exhibiting here at the fair. I started as a Clover Bud. Now, being too old to be a junior exhibitor, I’m now an open class exhibitor here at the fair.
What did you do as the state Fairest of the Fairs?
I had the opportunity to travel around Wisconsin. I visited 43 different fairs in Wisconsin. At the time, there were 76 fairs and now there are 75 fairs in Wisconsin, so I made it to a majority of them.
What do you like about being in the fair, and what’s kept you coming back?
I love the fair so much. I think one of the biggest things is the family aspect. Growing up, it was always getting our projects ready as a family, enjoying the fair as a family. And now on the Fair Board, I get to see families partake in different aspects of the fair, whether they’re here exhibiting or coming here as a fairgoer. Being involved in the fair industry has really created a fair family, where people who are volunteering and helping one another, we really come together.
What is your favorite thing at the County Fair?
I definitely love the fair food and the fair-food diet. But my favorite things are the youth exhibits, for sure — seeing the kids exhibit their projects and growing throughout the years, whether it be an animal project or a project they’re showing in the 4-H youth building, there’s lots to be seen. You get a lot of quality things when you come to visit the fair. I always call it a vacation. If you want something fun to do in the summer, the County Fair is the place to go.
What is your favorite addition to this year’s fair?
What I’m looking forward to the most is Lambeau Field Live, being a big Green Bay Packers fan myself. We’re excited to have them here celebrating 100 seasons of Packers. I saw the display last year at the Wisconsin State Fair. I know it’s a great crowd-pleaser, and you won’t be disappointed.
Having toured around to fairs throughout the whole state, is there anything you would like to change about the Racine County Fair?
Fairs are continually growing. They’re great opportunities for families and people of all ages to come. I would love to continue to grow participation, whether it be in the junior department or the open-class department. Here at the fair, there is really something for everyone. And we are continually thinking about where we’re growing and new activities we can build to the fair. Last year, we added the ATV dirt racing. It was a big crowd favorite, and it’s back for a second year this year.
What goes into the fair-planning process?
You’re always thinking ahead, and always thinking of activities that are going to benefit the fairgoers, thinking about things the community is going to enjoy seeing and doing and just continually thinking about what we can do to entertain people who are coming to the fair. We have a board of 39 members that meets monthly throughout the year to help plan and execute things happening at the fair. What’s something unique about the Racine County Fair is that it is mainly volunteer-run. There are some other fairs in Wisconsin that have paid positions, but here at the Racine County Fair is a lot of volunteers, a lot of hands and a lot of people who love the fair who are putting on this event annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.