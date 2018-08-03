Racine County Men’s Open

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

First round results

At Browns Lake G.C., Burlington, par 72

Jay Christiansen 68; Todd Schaap 68; Chris Wood 68; Ricky Kuiper 70; Eric Chambers 71

Zack Shawhan 71; Mike Masik 72; Paul Koszarek 72; Eric Schroeckenthaler 72; Greg Romano 72

John Staehler 73; Joe Knapton 74; Matt Lojeski 75; Tom Chambers 75;Bendt Bendtsen III 75

Paul Lehmann 76; Blake Halvorsen 76; Keith Lally 76; Jason Samuelian 76; Cameron Stoewe 76

Greg Gain 76; Brian Eitel 77; Ryan Pettibone 77; Justin Kratochvil 77; John Feiner 77

Jim Webers 78; Ryan Vollmer 78; Mike Maxwell 78; Brian Pella 79; Josh Towery 79

Bruce Hansen 79; Tim Monfeli 79; Jamie DeKeuster 79; Barry Fruth 79; Craig Johnson 79

Jim Covelli 80; Brian Kelsey 80; Doug Kranz 80; Ian Schaefer 80; Dan Fox 80

Tony Hetland 80; Joshua Sopczak 80; Patrick Aiello 81; Ken Heffel 81; Joel DaPra 81

Derek Fox 81; Eric Hertl 81; Alan Mills 83; Rich Baumgardt 83; Ken Tregallas 84

Danny Capozzi 85; Chad Wilks 85; Jon Hubbard 85; Ben Shovers 86; Matt Hansen 86

John Capozzi 86; John Lipp 86; Andre Antreassian 86; Chris Balke 87; Danny Phillips 88

James Gedemer 89; Tyler Kamakian 90; David Barrera 90; Mike Anderson 91; Kyle Koerber 91

Andrew Schultz 91; Brent Ogden 93; Achintya Krishnan 99; Scott Brooks, Ramiro Romo WD.

SATURDAY’S TEE TIMES

At Ives Grove G.C., par 72

White nine to Blue nine

7:30 a.m.: Brent Ogden, Achintya Krishnan

7:40 a.m.: Mike Anderson, Kyle Koerber, Andrew Schultz

7:50 a.m.: James Gedemer, Tyler Kamakian, David Barrera

8 a.m.: Andre Antreassian, Chris Balke, Danny Phillips

8:10 a.m.: Matt Hansen, John Capozzi, John Lipp

8:20 a.m.: Chad Wilks, Jon Hubbard, Ben Shovers

8:30 a.m.: Rich Baumgardt, Ken Tregallas, Danny Capozzi

8:40 a.m.: Derek Fox, Eric Hertl, Alan Mills

8:50 a.m.: Patrick Aiello, Ken Heffel, Joel DaPra

9 a.m.: Dan Fox, Tony Hetland, Joshua Sopczak

9:10 a.m.: Brian Kelsey, Doug Kranz, Ian Schaefer

9:20 a.m.: Barry Fruth, Craig Johnson, Jim Covelli

9:30 a.m.: Bruce Hansen, Tim Monfeli, Jamie DeKeuster

9:40 a.m.: Mike Maxwell, Brian Pella, Josh Towery

9:50 a.m.: John Feiner, Jim Webers, Ryan Vollmer

10 a.m.: Brian Eitel, Ryan Pettibone, Justin Kratochvil

10:10 a.m.: Jason Samuelian, Cameron Stoewe, Greg Gain

10:20 a.m.: Paul Lehmann, Blake Halvorsen, Keith Lally

10:30 a.m.: Matt Lojeski, Tom Chambers, Bendt Bendtsen III

10:40 a.m.: Greg Romano, John Staehler, Joe Knapton

10:50 a.m.: Mike Masik, Paul Koszarek, Eric Schroeckenthaler

11 a.m.: Ricky Kuiper, Eric Chambers, Zack Shawhan

11:10 a.m.: Jay Christiansen, Todd Schaap, Chris Wood

