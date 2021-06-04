 Skip to main content
Racine County Job Fair

STURTEVANT, WI - Come out to Fountain Hall on Tuesday, July 20 between 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. for the Spring Job Fair, hosted by The Journal Times, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, and Equus Workforce Solutions. Meet with representatives from local employers who are hiring for jobs like administrative work, manufacturing, healthcare, and much more!

Job Seeker Preparation Tips:

  • Bring copies of your resume. If you need help updating your resume, visit the Employment Resource Center at one of the workforce locations: Racine: 1717 Taylor Ave | Burlington: 1072 Milwaukee Ave | Kenosha: 8600 Sheridan Road
  • Dress for the job fair like you would for an interview.
  • Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.
  • Show up with a great attitude.
  • Do your research - know what companies will be there and learn something about the companies you are interested in working for before attending.
  • If possible, apply online to the companies you are interested in before the event.

Vendor space is still available! Call Nick Iacona at 262-631-1790 or email nick.iacona@lee.net.

Racine County Job Fair 2021 Employer List

Business Name Apply Online
Allied Plastics www.alliedplastics.com/careers/
Bright Star Care www.brightstarcare.com/careers
Daniels Chiropractic Office, Inc www.danielsdc.com/contact-us
Educators Credit Union www.ecu.com/careers/
Eldercare Cottages www.eldercarecottages.com/Content/files/Employment-Application.pdf
Fair Oaks Foods www.fairoaksfoods.com/careers
Familia Dental www.vividsmiles.com/familia-careers-page-general
FHI www.fhiworks.com/employment/
First Student www.firststudentinc.com/careers/
Gateway Technical College www.gtc.edu/about-gateway/jobs-gateway
Green Bay Packaging gbp.com/careers/open-positions
Halpin Staffing Services jobs.halpinservices.com/
Jimmy Johns
Kenosha County www.kenoshacounty.org/955/Employment-Information
Kenosha County Police www.kenosha.org/departments/police/recruitment
Kenosha Human Development Services www.khds.org/employment-opportunities/
Kwik Trip jobs.kwiktrip.com/
L & M Corrugated Container Corp. lmcontainer.com/careers/
Lighthouse Trucking www.lighthousetrucking.com/careers/
Lynch Family of Dealerships www.shoplynch.com/careers/
Ozinga www.ozinga.com/careers/
PPG Industries ppg.referrals.selectminds.com/
QPS Employment www.qpsemployment.com
Quickcable quickcable.isolvedhire.com/jobs/
S & C Electric www.sandc.com/en/careers/jobs/
Schneider schneiderjobs.com/search-driving-jobs
Six Flags Great America www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/jobs
Summit Packaging System www.summitpackagingsystems.com/careers/
TempsNow Employment www.tempsnow-employment.com/search-jobs
The Racine Office
USPS about.usps.com/careers/search-apply/
Volunteers Of America Wisconsin vizi.vizirecruiter.com/Volunteers-of-America-Minnesota-and-Wisconsin-2829/index.html
Willkomm Companies www.willkomms.com/careers

